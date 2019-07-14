Adam Burniston's Forecast | Barry expected to bring tropical rains to the Commonwealth

As Barry continues inland, remnants will start to impact our region with heavy rain leading to potential flooding issues.

For your evening, you can expect very similar conditions to Saturday evening with temperatures staying on the warm side and humidity levels remaining higher. Eventually, temperatures will fall into the lower 80s and then into the 70s tonight. Most areas will also stay on the dry side through this evening and tonight, but a few isolated showers are possible for cities in southern Kentucky.

Heading back into the work week on Monday, we will deal with a lot of the same weather. Morning lows will only start in the lower 70s and upper 60s with a muggy feel. By the afternoon hours, highs are expected to top out around the upper 80s and possibly even around 90 for some with heat index values of 90+ likely. A few scattered storms will be around throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could produce some very heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding in areas.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, tropical rains will continue as remnants of Barry move into the Commonwealth. While Tuesday, right now, looks to stay scattered, Wednesday will have a bit more widespread activity throughout the day. These storms could again lead to flooding issues along many local creeks and streams for areas. By the end of the week, storms will stay on the scattered side, and temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s.