Adam Burniston's Forecast | Below average temperatures settle in

After Saturday's storms pushed through, much colder air will be filling into the Commonwealth.

To start your Sunday morning, temperatures are in the mid-30s, but some gusty winds are making it feel like many areas are in the upper 20s. There is still a bit of mixed precipitation in southeastern Kentucky, but that will be moving out through the morning hours, and then we will also be seeing drier weather return with clearing skies leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. Unfortunately, while it will be sunny, temperatures won't move along with it as highs are only expected to reach into the mid to lower 40s this afternoon. Gusty winds will stick with us throughout much of the day as well.

Heading back into the work week on Monday, we will experience an even colder start to the day. Morning lows will begin in the mid to upper 20s so if you have any flowers that you planted you will want to make sure to cover those to keep them warmer. Otherwise, we will have another dry day with mostly sunny skies and a few clouds mixed. Monday afternoon temperatures will also get a bit better as well with highs expected to reach into the lower 50s, but that is still about 15 degrees below our average for this time of year.

Fortunately heading throughout the rest of the week, temperatures only get better as a warming trend settles into the forecast. By Tuesday we are into the upper 50s, and then by the middle of the week, we will be in the mid to upper 60s with a 70-degree day possible for some. The forecast is also staying dry for the better part of this week until we track another system that is expected to move in late Thursday and into Friday bringing in more showers and possible thunderstorms. Then by next weekend, we are looking at some more nice days returning.