Adam Burniston's Forecast | Below average temperatures staying in the forecast

Chilly temperatures settle in with a calmer pattern ahead for the Commonwealth.

To start this Saturday morning, much of the state is seeing temperatures down around freezing leaving some frost on elevated surfaces and cars. The cold trend to start the day will also continue through this afternoon as highs only reach into the mid to upper 40 across the Commonwealth. Fortunately, we will have dry conditions with mostly sunny skies which will make it feel a bit better, but winds gusts could still reach up to 25mph at times this afternoon.

For the second half of the weekend, a similar forecast will be in place. Sunday morning's lows will begin the day in the lower 30s and upper 20s. By Sunday afternoon and into the evening we will warm it up slightly into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Most of the day will stay on the dry side; however, some rain chances will move in during the evening hours. It seems that the best chances to see the rain will be for northern and eastern parts of the state, but a few isolated showers could reach central Kentucky.

Dry conditions hold on through much of next week as well and fortunately we will be in a warming trend as well. We will go from the upper 40s as highs on Monday to eventually reaching back into the low to mid-50s by the end of next week. While highs return to more comfortable conditions, morning lows will still be in the lower 30s so keep that in mind. Otherwise, we won't be tracking another system until possibly Wednesday/Thursday.