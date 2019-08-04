Adam Burniston's Forecast | Changes come later this week

Temperatures stay seasonal until a cold front sweeps threat by mid-week bringing storms along with it.

Most will stay dry through the evening hours, but a few scattered storms will continue along our southern state line for a bit longer before clearing up tonight. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s for a while this evening until cooling down into the 70s later tonight. Skies will remain mostly clear with mixed clouds for others.

By Monday, we will have another very seasonal day. Morning temperatures will start in the mid-60s, and then by the afternoon hours, we are expecting highs to reach into the mid to upper 80s across the state. While most of the day stays dry, some isolated storms will be possible by the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, skies will remain a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Through the rest of the workweek, temperatures will stay in the mid-80s and then cool down below average into the lower 80s by Wednesday and onward. This cooldown is the result of multiple fronts that will dive into the Commonwealth. These fronts will also kick off a more active pattern on Wednesday and Friday, but other days will feature isolated storms.