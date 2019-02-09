Adam Burniston's Forecast | Chilly start to the weekend leads to another active pattern

A chilly but dry day will begin your weekend, but we are tracking another flood threat coming to the Commonwealth.

Make sure to bundle up if you're heading out on this Saturday morning. Temperatures begin the day in the upper teens and lower 20s, but a moderate breeze is lower wind chill values into the single digits for many. As we head into this afternoon, we will continue to cold conditions with highs only reaching into the mid-30s. Conditions will stay dry throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds as well.

Moving into Sunday, we start to track some changes for the worse. Rain will return during the morning hours and continue throughout most of the day. There could be a short mixing in the morning as temperatures begin the day around freezing, but then those temperatures quickly warm up around 40 for the afternoon and warmer across southern Kentucky. These first showers could lead to some localized high water issues so be mindful of that.

Continues back into the work week, another system rolls in on Monday/Tuesday that increases the flooding potential across most of Kentucky, but that's not all. We have a brief dry day on Wednesday before yet another system comes in bringing heavy showers across the Commonwealth by Thursday and Friday. All together, we are looking somewhere around 3-4+ inches of rain throughout the week. The only silver lining to the forecast is that temperatures will remain in the 40s most day.