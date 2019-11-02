Adam Burniston's Forecast | Chilly temperatures staying around

Below-average temperatures are staying around with overnight frost threats, but dry conditions continue for now.

Keep a coat around if you plan to be out and about tonight for any of those rescheduled trick-or-treating times. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s this evening and then eventually into the 30s later tonight. Frost will be likely again through the overnight hours as well for some areas.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will star out the day in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a thin layer of frost covering many surfaces. As we head into the afternoon hours, skies will remain a mix of sun and clouds, but dry conditions will continue throughout the day. Highs by Sunday afternoon are expected only to reach around 50.

Dry weather stays with us through much of the first half of the workweek with partly sunny skies. By late Wednesday and then through Thursday, another system rolls into town, bringing another big chill with it. The system starts as showers throughout Thursday, but by night and into Friday, we could see some precipitation transition to snow for many areas. Highs before the system will be in the mid-50s, and then we drop into the 40s and 30s by next weekend.