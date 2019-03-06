Adam Burniston's Forecast | Cold and wintry conditions continue in the forecast

Frigid temperatures will continue for the next couple of days with the threat of snow moving in as well.

To start your Wednesday morning, you'll want that coat and gloves before heading out. Morning lows are in the teens yet again with single digit wind chill values. As we head into the afternoon, conditions won't improve too much with highs expected only to reach the lower 30s with wind chill values will remaining in the 20s. Fortunately, the weather will be staying dry again today with a mix of sun and clouds expected throughout much of the day as well.

By Thursday, we will continue to cold trend with morning temperatures starting the day in the lower 20s. A few flurries and even a light snow shower will be possible throughout the day, but that chances will increase more by the overnight hours. Highs on Thursday are expected to reach into the mid to lower 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rounding out the work week, we could see some early morning problems on the roadways as snow showers are expected Friday, but this will give way to rain as temperatures get above freezing. Another shot of showers and thunderstorms then come in again on Saturday with some of the storms potentially being strong, and we are also expecting very gusty winds that will continue through Sunday. This system will also bring in much milder air with highs going from the mid-40s on Friday to the upper 50s and maybe even lower 60s by the weekend.