Adam Burniston's Forecast | Cold front brings big changes

Heat and humidity last for one more day before a cold front pushes in this evening bringing back a true feel of Spring.

Mild conditions begin this Friday morning with temperatures in the mid-60s across the state. Much like the past few days, these temperatures will warm up quickly, but by this afternoon, highs are only expected to reach the mid to upper 70s with only a few areas reaching into the 80s. Humidity will still be around though making it feel muggy outside. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will build again this afternoon before a cold front pushes through this evening, providing a bit more coverage of these storms.

A few showers will remain from the cold front by Saturday, but a significant change will be lower humidity levels and cooler temperatures. Saturday morning will begin in the lower 50s, and by the afternoon, highs are only expected to reach the lower to mid-70s. Skies will also be clearing throughout the day leading to mostly sunny skies and a moderate breeze out of the northwest will be around.

Cooler temperatures will be a trend through Sunday and into much of next week as well. Highs stay below average in the lower 70s through Tuesday before warming into the upper 70s and 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. We'll also be enjoying a very nice and dry pattern through much of the week with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies most days. It's not until Thursday that we start to track another thunderstorm chance back into the forecast.