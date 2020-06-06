Adam Burniston's Forecast | Cold front brings brief relief

Expect another warm and humid day to kick off your weekend, but a cold front is on the way, which will lead to some nicer conditions.

Good morning! Some of you are waking up to some patchy dense fog this morning across parts of eastern and southern Kentucky. That fog should start clearing up as we continue through the morning hours. Temperatures start very mildly in the upper 60s, and by this afternoon, heat and humidity will be returning with highs expected to reach into the mid-80s. However, due to the humidity, our highs will likely feel more like the 90s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will build this evening with a cold front sweeping into our area, and behind that front, much better air arrives.

By Sunday, morning temperatures will begin in the mid-50s for a nice feel. Dry conditions and lower humidity values will be with us throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds. By the afternoon and evening, highs will run into the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is very average for this time of year.

We'll keep dry weather going into Monday, but the summer-like heat and humidity will be returning as we track our next system. By Tuesday and Wednesday, remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal, combined with a front, will meat up, bringing back scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures next week will be running back into the mid to upper 80s, and even a day of 90s is possible on Tuesday.