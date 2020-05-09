Adam Burniston's Forecast | Cold streak continues in the forecast

After historic cold set records across the state this morning, cold air is expected to stay around and could break more records ahead.

For your evening ahead, cool and breezy conditions are expected to stick around. Temperatures will stay in the lower 50s through the early evening, and then after sunset, we'll drop quickly through the 40s and back into the 30s overnight. On top of chilly conditions, light to moderate winds will also be around the evening and early night hours before calming down.

Sunday morning, temperatures will begin in the mid-30s for much of the region with a frost potential for many. Throughout the day, southerly winds will take over, bringing highs into the upper 50s and possible 60s for southern and southeastern Kentucky. The first half of Sunday looks to stay on the dry side, but through the afternoon and evening, a cold front will push through bringing in a scattered shower threat. Gusty winds will also pick up throughout the day with sustained winds of 14-20mph and gusts of 30mph possible.

Cold air will stick around for another few days with possible recording setting lows possible both Monday and Tuesday morning. Both days will stay on the drier side before another pattern kicks off for the middle and latter half of next week, featuring scattered shower and thunderstorm chances. Throughout next week, highs will also be rebounding into a more mild trend with the upper 50s by Wednesday and then 70s and possibly 80s near the end of the week.