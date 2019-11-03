Adam Burniston's Forecast | Cool feel stays with another system looming

Temperatures will slowly make their way back near average this week before another system moves in and sends us back well below average.

For your evening, you can expect very similar conditions to last night with a crisp feel and light to moderate winds. Temperatures will be into the 40s for much of the evening before dropping into the 30s overnight. Skies will remain mostly clear, leading to some excellent stargazing conditions, but don't forget that jacket. Winds will be 3-8mph out of the south.

By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to lower 30s. Then as we head into the afternoon, highs are expecting to reach into the mid to upper 50s. Gusty winds will be around during the afternoon hours with 15 to 20mph gusts possible at times. Otherwise, mostly sunny and dry conditions will be continuing throughout the day.

We keep dry weather around through most of Election Day on Tuesday and most of Wednesday as well, but then we track our next potent system Wednesday night. Isolated to scattered showers will start to increase late Wednesday and become more widespread throughout Thursday. On the backside of this system, much colder air could convert precipitation to a snow mix through the overnight and into Friday. Highs before the system could reach near 60, but after we will only see highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s into next weekend.