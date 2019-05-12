Adam Burniston's Forecast | Cooler and wet weather continues

Scattered showers will remain around the region for a couple of days before better weather makes a return to the Bluegrass.

Happy Mother's Day to all mom's out there! Unfortunately, mother nature decided not to be too nice for this weekend as we have a wet and chilly day expected on this Sunday. Morning temperatures are in the upper 50s at this time, and they won't warm up much by this afternoon either. Highs for your Mother's Day are only expected to reach into the lower 60s with gusty winds at times. If there is a silver lining to today, it's the fact that the rain chances are looking much better than yesterday. Overall, a scattered shower or two is still possible throughout the day, but I believe we could see more dry weather than wet weather.

As we continue into the work week on Monday, conditions will only get colder. Morning lows to start your day will be down into the mid-40s with breezy winds and the possibility of a few scattered showers coming through during the morning hours. By the afternoon, we will still be tracking windy and damp conditions with highs only reaching the upper 50s and around 60 for some. Once this last system of rain moves through, some drier weather will start getting in place.

Tuesday morning will be the coldest morning, but it also starts our warming trend back to more average temperatures later in the week. From Tuesday through next weekend we will see highs go from the mid-60s to the mid to upper 70s. Most days will feature dry weather as well with some sunshine in the forecast. Wednesday and Thursday could throw in a very slight chance of isolated showers, but while some people will see that chance come true, others will have completely dry days.