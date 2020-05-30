Adam Burniston's Forecast | Cooler conditions return in the forecast

After Friday's cold front pushed through, a much cooler brand of air has settled across the Commonwealth with dry conditions expected this weekend.

Good morning! We're looking much better start to this Saturday than we've been dealing with this past week. Temperatures begin today in the upper 50s and lower 60s with some patchy dense fog around for many areas. A mix of sun and clouds will be with us throughout the day, and highs by this afternoon are expected to reach into the lower 70s with low humidity levels. There is a very isolated chance for a light shower to pop up in southeastern Kentucky, but generally, everyone stays dry.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s for a bit of a more refreshing start to the day. Some fog in the morning will be possible again, but it should quickly clear, and by the afternoon, we will see mostly sunny skies with low humidity. Highs on Sunday are expected to only top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s with low humidity and dry conditions again staying around.

We'll continue with the dry pattern through the middle of the week, but by the latter half of the week, another disturbance will provide scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will also be on the rise through next week with the upper 70s expected Tuesday and then mid to lower 80s return by the middle and latter half of the week. To put our temperatures into perspective, our average high this time of year is around 78.