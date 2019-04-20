Adam Burniston's Forecast | Damp and chilly conditions begin the weekend

Showers will continue on and off to start the weekend along with well below average temperatures.

Before you head out the door on this Saturday, make sure to pack your coats and umbrellas. Morning temperatures are starting the day in the mid to lower 40s and then we will see a drop in temperatures later today before it "warms" back into the mid-40s for the afternoon highs. Showers will also be sticking with us throughout most of the day as a low-pressure system continues to the east. Even on some drier parts of the day, a fine mist could still be around without hardly showing up on radar.

By Easter Sunday, things will be looking much better. Any last rain chances will have cleared out in the early morning hours leading to much drier conditions in the afternoon and evening. Morning temperatures will start the day in the lower 40s and upper 30s, but by the afternoon we should be tracking highs rising back into the mid-60s. These temperatures combined with clearing clouds and more sunshine will lead to a great afternoon and evening across the region.

Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures surge back into the mid to upper 70s most days with overnight lows falling only into the mid to lower 50s. Monday and Tuesday look to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but then by Wednesday, we will track another thunderstorm chance that lasts into parts of Thursday before more dry weather returns for the end of the week.