Adam Burniston's Forecast | Decent weekend before heat and humidity returns

After a cold front passed overnight, some drier air has returned for the forecast, but it's not expected to last for long.

We are staying on the warm side for the early evening hours, but it feels much better due to lower humidity levels. By later on this evening, and in time of the UK football game, we should see temperatures in the upper 70s. Then into tonight, temperatures will drop more into the mid-60s with clear conditions remaining around our area. A few storms have formed right on the Virginia side of the state line, but an isolated shower may appear for parts of southeast Kentucky as the front continues to the southeast.

Starting Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s making for a great feel. By the afternoon and into the evening, highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 80s. Fortunately, humidity levels will remain relatively pleasant for most of the day, and no storm chances will be expected across the Commonwealth.

Highs through the remainder of this next week will stay well above our average for this time of year. Monday will be one of our warmer days with highs expected around the 90s and then from then on highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Along with hot temperatures returning, humidity levels will also be slightly increasing, making it feel even worse. A weak disturbance could potentially bring isolated rain on Monday; otherwise, our next best rain chances won't arrive until the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.