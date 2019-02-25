Adam Burniston's Forecast | Drier and milder weather expected for next few days

After a very windy Sunday, some breezy conditions will stick around to start out the work week, but then the forecast gets much better.

Expect a cold start to your Sunday morning. Morning lows are down in the lower 30s and upper 20s to start your day, but breezy winds are also making wind chill values feel like we are in the mid-20s. Gusty winds of 20-25+mph are still possible throughout the first half of the day; however, as we continue into the afternoon and evening, they will be calming down. Highs for today are expected to reach into the mid to lower 40s with sunny skies lasting throughout the day as well.

Moving into your Tuesday, conditions are looking even better. Morning temperatures will still be on the cold side in the upper 20s and lower 30s as we get to the afternoon though highs are expected to reach into the lower 50s. Pair that with mostly sunny skies throughout the day, and it will be feeling reasonably nice outside throughout the afternoon and evening.

These mild conditions will last for another day into the middle of the work week before some changes return once more to the forecast. After Wednesday, two systems will make their way across the Commonwealth on Thursday and Friday bringing scattered showers. Some remnant moisture on Saturday morning could produce a few flakes as well. Highs on Thursday/Friday look to stay in the upper 40s, but then by the weekend, they will drop into the 40s and then 30s bringing back a winter-like feel.