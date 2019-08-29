Adam Burniston's Forecast | Dry and cooler weather continues

Below-average temperatures will continue for a bit longer, but a return to summer temperatures is on the way with some rain chances.

We start your Thursday on a refreshing note this morning with temperatures in the mid-50s across much of the Commonwealth. These below-average temperatures will continue into this afternoon, where highs are expected to reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s yet again. Mostly clear skies will also be staying around with a light breeze from time to time out of the north. Overall, expect another beautiful day with low humidity.

By Friday, we will have a lot of the same type of weather. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Then by the afternoon, highs are expected to be just a bit warmer in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Conditions will remain dry through for another day with lower humidity levels, so that will make it still feel great to get outdoors.

Through the weekend, some isolated rain chances will arrive with a front that slowly stalls out across the state. For now, it seems like the best chances will be Saturday evening and into Sunday where we have mostly dry conditions for UK's home opener. Then through next week, scattered storm chances will remain through the middle of the week. Temperatures will also be returning to more average and summer-like with highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the mid-60s.