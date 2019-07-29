Adam Burniston's Forecast | Dry stretch coming to an end this week

While we've been enjoying the driest stretch of 2019 so far, unfortunately, it will be coming to an end Tuesday as a cold front dives in.

For this evening, a few isolated to scattered storms will be around the Commonwealth producing some heavy rainfall. While some will be unfortunate to see the rain, I do believe most will stay on the dry side. As far as temperatures, we will be staying in the 80s for a while until after sunset when 70s will show up. Then overnight, temperatures will fall even further into the 60s with mostly dry conditions.

By Tuesday morning, a cold front will start moving its way in from the north producing scattered showers and thunderstorms. These storms will stick with us throughout most of the day, but it's not expected to be a washout as we will still see breaks from time to time throughout the day. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to reach the 80s for most, but some areas of southern and southeastern Kentucky could reach the mid-80s by the afternoon before storms arrive.

Scattered to isolated rain and thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast throughout the rest of the week, with a somewhat dry day arriving on Friday. These storms will mostly be of the pop-up variety where not everyone will see rain each day. If a storm pops-up over you, they could put down some heavy rainfall. Otherwise, highs will be staying below average through most of the week in the mid to low-80s.