Adam Burniston's Forecast | Dry weather stays for only a few days

After a more refreshing start to the work week, temperatures will return to normal with an increase in storm chances.

To begin your Monday morning, lows are starting in the mid-50s across much of the Commonwealth with some gusty winds out there as well. These cooler temperatures are thanks to a cold front that swept through this weekend, and now we track nicer weather here today. Because of this cold front, by this afternoon, highs will only reach into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Skies will stay mostly sunny throughout the day as dry conditions continue and those gusty winds will be around throughout the day as well.

By Tuesday, while we still have dry weather around, temperatures will be returning to normal. Morning lows will begin the day in the mid to lower 50s again, but then by the afternoon, we are expecting highs to reach back into the upper 70s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as dry conditions continue, but if you need to get any outdoor work done, this will be the last day to do it.

A more active pattern kicks off on Wednesday with the threat of severe storms in the forecast, and then Gulf moisture will continue to surge into the area providing continued shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the remainder of the week and even into next weekend. Due to all this rain, there could be a potential for localized flooding so we will keep a close eye on that. Otherwise, highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s.