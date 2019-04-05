Adam Burniston's Forecast | Early morning rain leads to very mild temperatures

After rain moves out this morning, very mild temperatures return once more, and it gets even better by the weekend.

Happy Friday everyone! While we are starting the day with some showers spread across our region this morning, things will get much better by this afternoon. Morning temperatures are starting things off in the lower 50s, but as we go towards this afternoon and then into the evening highs will reach into the upper 60s. Once the rain moves out later this morning, a few clouds will still be hanging around with a mix of sun in there as well.

Heading into the start of your weekend, the weather gets even better. Morning lows on Saturday will begin in the lower 50s for a refreshing start to the day. Then as we head into the afternoon hours highs will reach into the mid-70s across the Commonwealth, which is something we usually don't see until May. If the 70s weren't good enough news for you, we are also expected dry conditions throughout the day with partly cloudy skies expected as well.

Unfortunately, while we keep the warm temperatures around for most of next week, we will also be tracking a few rounds of thunderstorm chances. The first wave of showers will be scattered throughout Sunday and then increase on Monday. We will then have a short dry period in the middle of the week before more rain looks to return for the second half of the week. Highs throughout next week seem to stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s as well.