Adam Burniston's Forecast | Enjoy the weekend before we heat back up

Another nice day wraps up the weekend before summer-like temperatures surge back in.

Mostly cloudy skies will be continuing throughout the evening with a break coming in later on tonight. Temperatures will also stay on the beautiful side in the lower 70s early on in the evening, and then they drop into the 60s by tonight. Fortunately, we will be staying dry throughout this evening and overnight with a light breeze from time to time.

Heading into the second half of the weekend some areas could see some patchy and dense fog in the morning hours. Morning temperatures will also be on the cool side with the upper 50s and lower 60s expected. By the afternoon, some areas will struggle to break out of the upper 70s and clouds hang around throughout the day. While clouds could hang around for some, conditions are expected to stay on the dry side for another day.

We keep the mostly dry weather around for another few days into the workweek, but then by Wednesday and through next weekend isolated and scattered chances will return. Most of the storm chances will be due to increased humidity levels as our pattern turns warmer. Highs will quickly jump into the mid to upper 80s by Monday and onward with many areas flirting around 90 some days as well. This stretch looks to continue through the weekend before another cold front tries to bring those highs back down a bit.