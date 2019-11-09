Adam Burniston's Forecast | Enjoy the weekend before winter weather arrives

Seasonably cool temperatures stick around for the weekend, but an arctic front arrives by the workweek bringing snow chances with it.

If you're heading to the Cats and Vols game this evening, you better take a coat with you. Temperatures are going to be on the cold side for this evening and into the overnight. We will start this evening in the 40s, but by game time and into tonight, we will see those temperatures quickly drop into the 30s with a wind chill. The silver lining to tonight is that we stay dry with mostly clear skies.

By Sunday morning, lows will start in the mid-30s with some frost around for some areas. Skies will remain a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with dry conditions continuing. As we head into the afternoon, highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 50s across central and southern Kentucky with cooler temperatures expected the further north you go. Winds will be around 10-15mph with gusts of 25+mph possible.

Everything changes by the start of the workweek as an arctic front moves in. Temperatures before the front could reach into the upper 50s across southern Kentucky, but then we cool down below freezing quickly by Tuesday. Showers will start on the front side of this system on Monday afternoon, but as we head into the evening and overnight rain will turn to snow. Accumulation isn't entirely out of the picture, but anything that sticks will be light. After the front, highs will struggle to reach 40 with overnight lows in the teens.