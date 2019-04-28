Adam Burniston's Forecast | Expect another cool day before turning back to Spring

Northwesterly winds take over on this Sunday bringing in cooler air to end the weekend, but it doesn't last for long.

As you get out the door on this Sunday, you will likely be experiencing the warmest part of the day here in the morning hours. Temperatures stayed right around the mid to lower 60s overnight and into this morning, but from here on out these temperatures are only going to decrease slightly. By this afternoon, our temperatures will be right around the upper 50s and lower 60s, and then we cool it down further for this evening. Fortunately, we will have a beautiful dry day with some gusty winds at times.

By Monday, we will start to turn out weather pattern back into more of a Spring mode. Morning temperatures start the day in the mid-40s, but then by the afternoon, we will be experiencing highs reaching back into the mid to upper 70s. Most of the day looks to stay reasonably dry; however, we cannot rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm to move through during the afternoon and evening hours, so it's probably best to keep an umbrella handy.

Throughout the rest of the week, we will keep warm temperatures around, but we also have a very active pattern setting up. Tuesday will remain mostly dry and our warmest day in the lower 80s. By Wednesday through the end of the work week, scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more common throughout the days with highs in the upper 70s. Some rain could impact the Kentucky Oaks, but it may clear out just in time and then Derby day is looking perfect for now with dry weather for next weekend.