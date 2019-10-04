Adam Burniston's Forecast | Fall air stays as another front moves closer

Dry conditions continue into the first half of the weekend before another front brings in some much-needed rain.

For this evening, breezy winds and cool conditions will persist. Temperatures will fall back down into the mid to lower 60s by later this evening, but fortunately, dry conditions will be around for Friday Night Football. By late tonight, a chilly feel will be in the air as lows drop into the 50s.

By Saturday morning, lows will begin the day in the lower 50s and upper 40s for some. Clear and sunny skies will be around as well with a few mixed in clouds, but overall it will remain mostly dry. Through the afternoon and evening, highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s making for a slightly above average day of temperatures. Then clouds will start increasing as well through the evening and overnight hours.

Scattered showers start to build throughout the first half of Sunday, but then more widespread chances arrive by the evening and last through Monday. These heavy showers are associated with another front that will be moving through the area. Anywhere from 1"-3"+ can be expected for many areas across the Commonwealth, which should help with our low water problems and fire risk. Dry conditions return by the middle part of the week before another cold front arrives by possibly next Friday. Highs stay on the cool side in the mid to lower 70s and even 60s when the rain passes through Sunday/Monday.