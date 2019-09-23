Adam Burniston's Forecast | Fall feel arrives for now

While many didn't see much rain, Fall-like air is arriving just in time, but it won't last for long.

For your evening, a few scattered showers will still be out for some, otherwise most will be staying on the dry side. Gusty winds will also stick with us through this evening and into tonight as the cold front continues to pass through our area. This front is also providing a nice cool down with temperatures falling into the 60s later this evening and then even into the 50s tonight.

By Tuesday morning, many of you may be wanting to grab a light jacket before heading out the door. Temperatures to begin the day will be in the lower 50s, and I wouldn't be surprised if some started in the upper 40s. By the afternoon, we will have a Fall feel in our region with highs only expected to reach into the upper 70s. Dry conditions will also be with us throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Dry conditions will continue into the middle part of the workweek, but then another system will push through on Thursday, providing us with another shot of rain. It's not looking too promising on being a washout or enough rain to end the fire risk for some areas, but we will take what we can get. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the middle of the week, but by Friday and into the weekend we will, unfortunately, see summer temperatures return with upper 80s and 90s expected.