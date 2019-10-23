Adam Burniston's Forecast | Fall feel continues to end the week

A seasonal chill will be around for your Wednesday, but then temperatures return to average just before another system arrives in the Commonwealth.

For your Wednesday, morning temperatures will begin in the lower 40s with a light to moderate wind adding just a bit of a wind chill factor to that. By the afternoon, highs will climb into the mid to lower 60s, which is near average for this time of year. Winds will also pick up this afternoon with sustained winds of 10-15mph and wind gusts of 25mph possible at times, but fortunately, we will keep things dry with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday will feature a lot of the same weather as well. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower 40s before warming up into the mid-60s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be light throughout the day, however, and we will keep mostly sunny skies around throughout the day.

We keep our dry weather around one more day on Friday before another system rolls into town for the weekend. This system is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy showers with some models putting out upwards of 3"+ of rain possible for areas. This front will also cool us back down into a fall chill with highs dropping into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday before rebounding next week closer to normal.