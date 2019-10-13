Adam Burniston's Forecast | Fall feel continues with dry weather

Highs return to normal for a few days before another cold front plunges in by mid-week.

This evening will be another cold evening across the Commonwealth as lows drop into the 50s and 40s. A light breeze will be around at times. Dry conditions will also stick around tonight with mostly clear skies.

By Monday, morning lows will begin the mid to lower 40s for a chilly start. However, as we get into the afternoon, highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s, which is where we are supposed to be this time of year. Skies will stay mostly sunny throughout the day, with some clouds increasing by the later evening hours. Conditions will remain on the dry side throughout the day.

We keep the dry weather around for most of Tuesday before chances increase overnight and into Wednesday. This rain moves in with a cold front that also brings cooler temperatures on Wednesday as well. So we will go from highs around 70 on Tuesday down into the mid-50s by Wednesday and Thursday with a frost threat Thursday morning. Then we dry back out for the end of the week with temperatures returning to normal.