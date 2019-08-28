Adam Burniston's Forecast | Fall-like feel comes into the Bluegrass

As a cold front continues to move to our southeast, much drier and better feeling air will be filling in behind it for the next few days.

For your Wednesday, temperatures will begin the morning in the mid-60s with a bit of patchy fog for some areas. Fog will clear quickly though once the sun rises, leading to much better conditions. Throughout much of the day, we will have mostly sunny skies with a few clouds mixed in from time to time. Highs this afternoon are expected to reach only into the upper 70s with very low humidity levels.

The fall-like feel will continue on Thursday as well with a bit of a chilly start the day. Morning lows will be in the mid to lower 50s, which is below average for this time of year. This more refreshing trend continues into the afternoon, where highs are only expected to reach back into the upper 70s again. Dry conditions will continue throughout the day as well with mostly sunny skies sticking around.

Heading into the end of the week and the weekend, temperatures will slowly rise back near normal with highs in the to lower to mid-80s. Our dry streak will also be slowly coming to an end as well. Friday looks to stay completely dry, but then by Saturday through early next week a weak cold front will hang out around our region providing some rain chances. At this time, an isolated shower or two could be possible of UK's home opener, but overall the day looks mostly dry.