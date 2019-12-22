Adam Burniston's Forecast | Feeling more like spring this week

Highs this week will stay well above average through Christmas, but another system looms late into the week.

Cool conditions continue into this evening with the mid to lower 40s around sunset. Then as we head into tonight, temperatures will keep falling into the 30s, and breezy winds will make it feel even colder. Cloudy skies will remain around through this evening and overnight as well, but most will stay dry with some showers moving right along the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.

By Monday, morning temperatures will be starting in the mid-30s around central Kentucky and upper 30s/lower 40s across southern Kentucky. Any rain chance across southern Kentucky will be moving along to the east and move out by the later morning and early afternoon hours. This clearing will allow sunshine to come out for many by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Monday are expected to reach into the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures will remain on the mild side through Christmas Day and even into the end of the week before another system comes into play. We will see highs reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Then by next weekend, showers will start to move in with another system that takes us into the lower 50s and then 40s by Sunday. This pattern shift sends us back into a winter feel following, but at this time, models remain back and forth on any snow chances.