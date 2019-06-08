Adam Burniston's Forecast | Flash flood threat continues

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are sticking around through this weekend continuing our flood threat for many areas.

Scattered showers are around to begin this Saturday morning, but many areas are staying on the drier side of things for now. Temperatures to start the day are back into the mid to upper 60s with gusty winds out there. These winds will be sticking around throughout the day as low pressure continues to move through our region. By this afternoon and evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will pick back up across our region, increasing the flash flooding threat again for many areas in south-central Kentucky. Highs today are expected to reach into the upper 70s.

For your Sunday, we will again keep the rain chances around if you haven't guessed already. Temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper 60s and highs are expected at this time to reach the upper 70s. However, these high temperatures could be significantly impacted by cloud cover and rain that will be moving through. During the first half of the day, storm chances look somewhat scattered, but for the second half, models show a bit more widespread activity that will continue the flooding threat.

We will see our last push of widespread rain and flash flooding potential moving through on Monday as the low-pressure system is pushed off to the east by a cold front. After this cold front, we will be enjoying much drier and cooler weather for Tuesday and parts of Wednesday before scattered chances return for the second half of next week. Temperatures after the cold front will fall into the mid-70s most days, which will be trending below average for our area.