Adam Burniston's Forecast | Flood threat coming to the Commonwealth

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will move in throughout Sunday, bringing flooding and flash flooding conditions.

This evening, scattered light rain will be around parts of central and northern Kentucky, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will remain on the mild side in the 50s through this evening and even last through the overnight hours. This mild air will stay, mainly due to the cloud cover and also southerly winds staying mild to breezy for tonight.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will start the day in the mid-50s for a mild stay. As far as highs go, it will be a mixed bag as parts of southern Kentucky could reach the mid to upper 60s, while central and northern Kentucky will only be in the lower 60s. Showers will move through in waves throughout the day, but the most torrential rains will arrive in the evening and overnight. This heavy rain could lead to flooding and flash flooding issues for many areas, so make sure to drive safe and never try to cross a flooded roadway.

Rain tappers off by Monday with scattered showers as we move to the backside of the system. This will also cause temperatures to crash through the beginning of next week with some flurries even possible by Tuesday. We'll see the lower 40s on Monday turn to 30s by Tuesday, but fortunately, we slowly rebound for the rest of the week with mid to lower 40s expected. These 40s are typical for this time of year.