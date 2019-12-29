Adam Burniston's Forecast | Flood threat continues tonight

Heavy showers continue through Sunday night, leading to flooding issues for some, and then a big cool down follows.

While temperatures will remain in the 50s this evening, showers will continue. An additional 1"-2" will fall across much of the Commonwealth with 2"+ in localized areas causing high water issues. A Flood Watch also stays in effect through tonight.

By Monday, the rain will finally become more scattered and isolated throughout the morning and afternoon. While somewhat drier conditions move in, temperatures will fall all day long. Morning temperatures will start in the 50s, and then by the afternoon, we will be into the 40s, and by Monday night, we will be looking at lower 30s with some flurries possibly flying overnight.

Some flurries will fly on Tuesday before drier air takes over until the middle of the workweek. Temperatures will also rebound back into the lower 40s, which is average for this time of year. Then by the latter half of the week, we're going to be tracking another system that brings in showers and possible snow chances. There are still some discrepancies in models for this system, so we will keep an eye on it and bring more updates throughout the week.