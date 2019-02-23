Adam Burniston's Forecast | Flood threat continues with severe storms possible

The First Alert Severe Weather Day continues as heavy rain continues to bring flooding with the possibility of severe storms Saturday evening.

While some areas in the northern half of Kentucky are starting this Saturday dry, the southern half of the state continues to see heavy rain. These showers will continue to expand and move to the northeast throughout the day including many more areas under the heavy rain threat. Altogether, another 2-4"+ are possible across the Commonwealth with today's rainfall, which will continue to worsen many flooded areas. By this evening, we will see the last push of the cold front through the region which will bring very gusty winds of 40-50+mph and possible severe storms. These wind gusts could also cause problems of downed trees for many as well.

By Sunday morning, we are looking to be in much better shape for the day. Many rivers will still be high causing flooding along them, however dry weather will help bring those water levels down quicker. Morning temperatures start in the mid-30s and then by the afternoon we will see highs in the lower to mid-40s. Skies will start cloudy but should be clearing as we go throughout the day with gusty winds still around as well.

Once we get back into this next work week, conditions continue to look reasonably nice most of the week. Monday through Wednesday look to stay dry with reasonably mild temperatures in the lower to mid-40s and fair skies. By Thursday, we could see another rainmaker push through the area, but it will be short-lived as drier weather rounds out the work week. This dry weather is much needed, so make sure to take advantage of it if you can.