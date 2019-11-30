Adam Burniston's Forecast | Flooding threat continues overnight Saturday

It's a First Alert Severe Weather Day as heavy rain moves through the Commonwealth through tonight, causing high water issued for many.

Round of heavy rain will continue across the state into this evening and overnight. This has already caused localized flash flooding, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect across most of the state until 3AM EST. Temperatures will stay in the mid-40s for the early evening hours before cooling down into the lower 40s and upper 30s later tonight.

By Sunday morning, we will start to see a break in the showers getting some dry weather for the afternoon. However, the dry weather won't last long as another round from the northwest moves in during the evening. This will start as rain, but temperatures will be crashing below freezing, meaning that rain quickly turns over to snow showers. Highs in the afternoon will be around the mid-40s again before the cooldown takes us into the upper 20s overnight.

Snow showers will continue into Monday with light accumulations possible, but then dry weather returns for the middle of next week. Cold temperatures will also stick with us with highs in the 30s Monday and Tuesday before we slowly get back into the 40s by the end of the week. Then we watch another potential system shaping up for next Friday that could bring another chance of rain.