Adam Burniston's Forecast | Frost threat arrives with Fall chill

Our first frost of the season comes in Sunday morning before seasonal temperatures return.

Chilly conditions will continue into this evening with temperatures falling to the lower 50s and then into the 40s by tonight. For UK's football game, we will likely be sticking in the mid-40s through most of the game with a light breeze at times. Dry weather also continues with mostly clear skies continuing this evening and overnight as well.

By Sunday morning, many areas will be seeing temperatures in the 30s with the threat of our first frost. Through the afternoon and then into the evening, temperatures will stay on the cooler side, but it will feel very nice with highs reaching into the mid-60s. Skies will also remain mostly sunny all day long with a few clouds mixed in at times, but overall we stay dry. A light breeze will also stick around the area.

We stay on the dry and seasonal side, continuing through the first half of the workweek. Then we face another cold front on Wednesday that is expected to bring showers to the region. The front also cools us back down with another potential for frost by Thursday morning. Before the front, highs reach into the upper 60s, but then we cool back down into the 50s before a slow warm by the end of the week.