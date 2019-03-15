Adam Burniston's Forecast | Gusty winds and cooler temperatures are moving in

As a cold front continues to push through, gusty winds will continue as cooler temperatures start to fill into our region.

To start your day on this Friday morning, temperatures remain on the mild side in the 50s; however, these temperatures will be cooling down into the mid-40s by later on this morning. As we head into the afternoon hours, temperatures will level out in the mid-40s for a little while longer before even cooler temperatures come in by the evening and overnight hours. While most of the day will be staying dry across the state, a few isolated pop-up showers can form during the evening hours.

Heading into the start of the weekend, we will be experiencing much cooler and below average temperatures. Morning lows will begin the day in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a light to moderate wind. By the afternoon hours, highs are only expected to reach into the mid-40s, which is nearly 10 degrees below our average for this time of year. Fortunately, the weather will be staying on the dry side throughout Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day as well.

Through the rest of the weekend and into next week, our temperatures will be staying slightly below average. Highs most of the days next week will be in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s. A few hit and miss rain chances will come through Sunday evening and Monday, and then we track a more potent system that will come in for Thursday, but it is still a little ways off so some things could change by then.