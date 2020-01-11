Adam Burniston's Forecast | Gusty winds and heavy rain continues overnight

While the severe threat diminishes, gusty winds and heavy rain will continue to be a problem with temperatures falling.

If you're planning to be out and about this evening, keep that rain gear handy and be careful on the roadways. Heavy rain will continue overnight, leading to possible localized high water issues. Winds gusts of 40+mph will also be likely through this evening and tonight as well. As the rain passes through, temperatures will also be cooling down quickly into the 40s.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the lower 40s with some upper 30s possible. Wind gusts will still be around 20+mph through the morning hours as well but should start to calm down by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs by the afternoon are expected to reach into the mid to upper 40s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, but a few peeks of sun could come out from time to time with drier conditions.

We keep things dry for another day to start the work week, but then another system brings scattered showers through the middle of the week, and then a third system is expected to move in by the end of the week and into next weekend. Temperatures will also be a roller coaster throughout the workweek as well with highs returning to the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s from Monday through Wednesday and then cooling back down into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the end of the week.