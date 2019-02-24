Adam Burniston's Forecast | Gusty winds continue across the Commonwealth

High water and strong winds will continue to cause problems for many areas across Kentucky.

Sunday morning is starting with very mild, but windy conditions across much of the state. Morning temperatures are running in the lower 50s with 30+mph wind gusts. These winds stem from a cold front that will continue to push its way through the state, which will also cool temperatures down throughout the day as well. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will only be in the mid-40s, and we will continue to drop from there. Gusts of 30-40mph will be around as well, but the silver lining to today is that we will remain dry with no rain expected.

Moving into Monday morning, temperatures will start in the mid-20s. These cold conditions to start the day will get mildly better as we go throughout the day. By the afternoon, we are expecting highs to reach into the lower 40s. Expect dry weather again to start your work week with mostly sunny skies to last throughout the day as well.

Throughout the rest of the week, high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast providing us with dry and mild weather through the middle part of the week. Then by Thursday/Friday, we will track another system that could bring rain and the possibility of some wintry mix, but we will continue to monitor that system. Temperatures through much of the week will be in the mid to upper 40s with a few days around 50s, but then by next weekend, we could see those drop into the mid-30s for highs.