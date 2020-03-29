Adam Burniston's Forecast | Gusty winds stay for another day

While Sunday has felt great, gusty winds have held on throughout the day and are expected to last a little longer heading into Monday.

Mild temperatures will be staying round through the early evening hours, but cooler will fill in tonight. Gusty winds will also be staying around with sustained winds of 12-18mph likely and gusts staying around 25+mph. By tonight, temperatures will fall through the 50s and even into the 40s by the overnight hours. Fortunately, dry weather and mostly clear skies are staying with us.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower the 40s and then rise into the low to mid-60s for highs. Winds will start the day on the breezy side, but then they increase through the afternoon again. Sustained winds will be back into the 15-20mph range with gusts of 30mph possible. We'll have another dry day with sun to start the day, but then clouds increase from the south through the afternoon and evening.

Our next threat for rain arrives on Tuesday as another system pushes in. The main threat looks to stay mostly across southern Kentucky, but scattered showers will still be likely across central and eastern Kentucky as well. This system moves out by Wednesday morning, leading to another dry stretch that lasts through the end of the week. Highs will also take a tumble on Tuesday with highs only expected to reach into the mid-40s. However, by the second half of the week, temperatures will return into the 60s with a day of 70s possible.