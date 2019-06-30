Adam Burniston's Forecast | Heat, humidity, and storm chances stay around

Summer heat and humidity are here to stay with pop-up storm chances every day.

Heading throughout the evening hours, scattered storms will be making their way through the region producing heavy rainfall and some may even be on the stronger side with gusty winds and possible hail. While everyone won't see these storms, if you get under one, it won't last for too long as they move quickly from the north to south. Otherwise, temperatures will stay on the warm and muggy side heading into the overnight hours.

By Monday, as we head back to work, we will have a lot of the same weather. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a muggy feel. As we approach the afternoon and evening hours, highs will be back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. These hot temperatures, along with moisture, will trigger pop-up thunderstorm chances yet again for many areas through the evening hours.

Throughout the rest of the work week, our forecast will sound like a broken record. Highs all week long will stay in the upper 80s and heat index values in the 90s. Nearly every day will feel very humid as well with moisture continuing to be pulled in from the Gulf. This moisture will also help fire pop-up storm chances every day as well across the state. We could even track some thunderstorms chances for the 4th of July, but I wouldn't go canceling any plans just quite yet.