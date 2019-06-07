Adam Burniston's Forecast | Heavy rain and flood risk continues

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to push through the Commonwealth leading to the potential for more flash flooding.

We've got a very soggy setup on this Friday. Heavy rain will be continuing to move through our region during the morning and afternoon hours, causing an increased threat for flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is even in effect across most of Kentucky through today and onward into the weekend. As we head into the later evening and overnight hours, we will start to see a little relief from the heavy rain, but it won't last long. Highs today are expected to reach the upper 70s.

Heading into the start of the weekend on Saturday, the heavy rain and thunderstorms threat will continue for our area. While the risk will remain more on the scattered side to start the weekend, some flash flooding will still be a possibility for many areas. Morning lows will start the day in the upper 60s, and then by the afternoon, highs are expected to reach into the upper 70s again.

Through the rest of the weekend and into Monday, we will continue to track heavy showers and thunderstorms sweeping through our area. Then by Monday evening, a cold front will sweep through the area, clearing out most of the rain and also leading to some cooler temperatures. By Tuesday, we could be seeing a nearly completely dry day in the forecast and highs in the mid-70s. Similar highs in the mid to upper 70s will remain through most of next week, but unfortunately, we could also track in more scattered showers by Wednesday/Thursday.