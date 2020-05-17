Adam Burniston's Forecast | Heavy rain threat moving in

After enjoying a beautiful Sunday, all eyes are on Monday and Tuesday as heavy showers could bring a flash flood threat to the region.

Scattered shower activity will build across central Kentucky areas this evening and last into tonight with some isolated showers. Temperatures will stay in the 70s through the evening hours. Then continuing into tonight, we'll keep temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s.

By Monday, the first part of the morning will start mostly dry with a few scattered to isolated rain chances. Temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 60s, but by the afternoon highs will only top out into the lower 70s due to cloud cover and rain. Heavy showers and thunderstorms build in from the west and slowly move to the east, but we'll see training occurring where storms move over the same areas for several hours. This pattern will lead to torrential rainfall amounts and will likely lead to flash flooding fro many.

Heavy showers will continue the flash flood threat through Tuesday, and then the activity will start to calm down by Tuesday evening. Scattered rain chances will stay around through Thursday as the Low-pressure system sits nearly on top of us. Northerly winds will also bring cooler temperatures with highs only in the mid-60s Tuesday/Wednesday and then lower 70s return by the end of the week.