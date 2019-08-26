Adam Burniston's Forecast | Heavy showers continue another day

After a brief break overnight, heavy showers and thunderstorms pick back up for Tuesday as a cold front pushes through.

Keep your umbrellas and rain jackets handy for this evening as showers will be continuing until it starts to break apart briefly overnight. The main issues we've seen from the rainfall is ponding on roadways, but some localized high water issues could still be a problem. Otherwise, temperatures will be staying on the cool side this evening and tonight with lows dropping into the lower 60s.

By Tuesday, we will have a brief break from the rain for the first part of the day with an isolated shower or two possible. Then by the afternoon and evening, heavy rain and thunderstorm chances will pick right back up as a cold front makes its final push through. This rain will again lead to the potential for localized high water issued and ponding on roadways. Highs on Tuesday are expected to reach around 80 for much of Kentucky and winds will also remain breezy throughout the day.

Showers finally exit our area early Wednesday morning leading to much better conditions for the end of the workweek with mostly sunny skies most days. Highs after the front will also remain in the mid to upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Then by Friday and into the weekend, temperatures could surge slightly ahead of another front that moves in Saturday and Sunday.