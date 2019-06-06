Adam Burniston's Forecast | Heavy showers continue through the week

While storms aren't expected to reach severe levels, heavy showers could still cause problems for some areas.

To begin this Thursday morning, temperatures are on a very mild note in the mid to upper 60s with little to no wind. A few isolated showers are out and about in some areas this morning as well, but overall we start the day on the dry side until this afternoon when daytime heating takes over. Warming will bring in more scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area throughout the afternoon and evening as highs reach back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thunderstorms will continue into Friday morning where we again will have very mild temperatures in the upper 60s to start the day. While Friday could feature more storms throughout the morning and afternoon, it still won't be a complete washout of a day for everyone. Southern Kentucky does, however, look to be an area that will see more storms throughout the day. Highs on Friday are expected to reach around 80 degrees.

The rinse and repeat pattern continues into the weekend with isolated to scattered storms on Saturday, Sunday, and also as we head into the next work week on Monday. Some short relief is in sight though as drier weather comes in for Tuesday and then on Wednesday we only have an isolated threat for the time being. Temperatures through the weekend will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but by next week a cool down into the mid-70s looks likely.