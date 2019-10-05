Adam Burniston's Forecast | Heavy showers set to move in

After a great start to the weekend, some much-needed rain is moving in from Sunday and lasting through Monday.

For this Saturday evening, temperatures will fall back below 80 and stick in the 70s for a little while until tonight. Dry conditions will also continue with breezy winds at times. Skies will remain clear through the overnight hours, with clouds increasing through the overnight. By later tonight, temperatures will drop down into the 60s for another cool feel.

By Sunday morning, a few scattered showers will spread across the Commonwealth with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s. Throughout the day, showers will increase to become more widespread, and some thunderstorms could be possible as well. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach into the upper 60s and lower 60s.

As the cold front continues to move through Monday, heavy showers will be widespread before dying down during the evening. Altogether, many areas could see 2"-3" of rain with isolated areas of more. By Tuesday and through Thursday, dry weather will return with very seasonal temperatures. Then Friday brings another potent front that will bring strong storms and another major cool down with the potential for our first frost.