Adam Burniston's Forecast | Hot and humid weather stays for Memorial Day weekend

With heat index values in the 90s and scattered storm chances through the weekend, you'll want to stay plenty hydrated and keep an umbrella handy.

After a brief early morning isolated storm moves through parts of central Kentucky early this morning, conditions will be mostly on the "dry" side for the time being. Temperatures will begin this Saturday in the mid to upper 60s, and by this afternoon we will warm our highs quickly back into the upper 80s with heat index values into the 90s as humid air will still be in place. By this afternoon and evening, scattered and isolated storms could pop up across the region, but while some might see these storms most may not see rain at all today.

Moving into Sunday, you can expect a lot of the same kind of weather. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and then by the afternoon and evening, our highs will be back into the 80s with lots of humidity, making it feel oppressive outside. Sunday will feature a little more widespread rain and thunderstorms chances than what we will see on Saturday. These storms could also be on the stronger side with strong winds, heavy rain, and lots of lightning, so we will be monitoring that threat.

Mid to upper 80s will stay with us throughout much of this next week, but a cool down is on the way. Memorial Day will feature some isolated storm threats before a brief dry period returns on Tuesday, and then we see another system come in for the middle part of the work week. After this next system on Wednesday/Thursday, temperatures appear to make a nice drop into the mid-70s by the end of the work week.