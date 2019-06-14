Adam Burniston's Forecast | Humidity and storm chances returning

After a great end to the work week, we start tracking warmer temperatures and increased humidity across the region.

As we head into this evening, conditions will be staying on the drier and cooler side. Eventually, temperatures will fall into the mid-60s later this evening and then fall into the lower 60s overnight. Along with the cooler temperatures, winds will be light to moderate with mostly clear skies as well.

Moving into Saturday, morning temperatures will begin in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Dry conditions will persist through most of the day, but humidity will be returning through the afternoon hours as well once southerly winds take over. By the afternoon and evening highs are expected to reach into the upper 70s and even around 80 for some areas. Rain chances will also stay to the north through most of the day with an isolated chance possible during the evening hours.

Through the second half of the weekend and into most of next week our pattern becomes much more active as a front moves into the area Sunday and then become stationary. While storms won't be widespread every day, some thunderstorms will still be capable of producing heavy downpours for some. There will also be an isolated severe threat with these storms as well, so make sure to stay weather aware. Otherwise, highs through most of the week will remain in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows falling into the lower 60s.