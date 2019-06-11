Adam Burniston's Forecast | June chill holding strong this week

While scattered storm chances will return, temperatures this week will stay well below average.

After a beautiful Friday afternoon, we are going to keep those conditions continuing into the evening hours. Temperatures will fall back down into the mid-60s later on this evening with dry conditions continuing. Some cloud cover will also be increased during tonight with a moderate breeze around most of the evening and night as well.

By Wednesday morning, temperatures will have fallen into the mid to upper 50s for a bit of chill to start your day. For the first half of the day, conditions will stay on the drier side, but humidity levels will be rising through the day as another system comes in during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could be on the severe side as well, producing strong winds and possible hail. While storms will affect temperatures for some areas, highs on Wednesday are expected to reach into the mid to upper 70s for many areas.

Heading through the rest of the work week, cooler showers will fall throughout the day on Thursday with highs hardly reaching 70 and then a dry and mild day comes in for Friday with temperatures in the mid-70s. As we start to get into the weekend, Saturday is looking to stay mostly dry before another system brings in storms for the second half of the weekend and into next week.