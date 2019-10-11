Adam Burniston's Forecast | Major cold front brings in a frost threat

A Fall cold front is bringing the chance for showers and our first possible frost of the season.

For this evening, gusty winds will stick around with a cooler feel. Temperatures will drop out of the 70s and into the 60s by this evening, then continue to fall further during the overnight hours. Clouds will continue to increase through this evening and tonight as well with rain chances increasing tonight as well.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the 40s for a chilly feel. Then by the afternoon, highs are only expected to reach into the upper 50s, and some may reach the lower 60s. Rain will be around during the morning hours, but chances decrease by the afternoon and evening with a mix of clouds and sun left over.

Sunday will bring in the threat of frost for many during the morning hours, and dry weather sticks around through the beginning of the workweek. Highs will stay on the nice side in the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. By Tuesday and Wednesday, another cold front moves in bring the chance of showers and another cool down by the end of the week. Highs will only reach the upper 50s by Wednesday through the end of the week.