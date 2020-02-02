Adam Burniston's Forecast | Mild temperatures stay for now

Dry and mild air stays around the Commonwealth for the time being, but an active pattern returns once more this week.

After a beautiful afternoon across the state with highs around the 60s, this evening will stay mild as well. Through tonight, temperatures will fall through the 50s and get into the mid-40s for a cooler feel. These temperatures will feel even a bit chillier with gusty winds adding some wind chill to the forecast as well. Skies will also stay mostly dry through the overnight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower 40s with some moderate winds out and about. Fortunately, by the afternoon, highs will rise back into the 60s making for another beautiful day. Clouds will slowly increase throughout the afternoon and evening, however, conditions will stay on the dry side. Gusty winds will remain around throughout Monday as well.

Showers will start to move in late Monday and increase through Tuesday. This is just the beginning of our active pattern. More rounds of heavy rain will move through Wednesday with a cold front and then we could switch gears a pattern of winter weather as temperatures cool down. Snow accumulation is still a big question depending on how this system moves through, so this is something we are watching closely. After enjoying the 60s and 50s through Tuesday, 40s and Thursday then return for the second half of the week.